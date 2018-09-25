Mother arrested after keeping stillborn baby’s body in Tokyo coin locker for years

Kyodo

Tokyo police arrested a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday after she admitted abandoning the body of her stillborn baby in a coin locker and leaving it there for several years.

On Monday police officers found the decaying body of an infant wrapped in a plastic bag in a baggage locker near Uguisudani Station in Taito Ward, Tokyo, they said. After turning herself in, the woman was arrested for abandoning a body.

Police became aware of the situation when Emiri Suzaki went to a police station in neighboring Arakawa Ward on Monday morning and informed police she had abandoned the stillborn baby’s body after giving birth to it four or five years ago. She admitted to keeping the remains in the locker, all the while paying the storage fees, they said.

“I panicked after I did not give birth to a living child and kept the body as I could not dispose of it,” Suzaki was quoted by police as saying.

Suzaki said she decided to turn herself in after she left the home of a male acquaintance, where she had been staying, following an argument. When she left, she forgot to take the locker key with her and later thought her friend might find the key and go to open the locker — and discover the baby’s body.

Police believe the body was abandoned shortly after the baby was born and are investigating the cause of death.

Photos

The body of a stillborn baby was found in this coin locker near Uguisudani Station in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. | KYODO

