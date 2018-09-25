Ministry booklet gives advice to pet owners on what to do during natural disasters
Evacuees who moved to an evacuation center in Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, following strong earthquakes that rocked parts of Kyushu in April 2016 are seen with a pet dog. | KYODO

The Environment Ministry plans to provide prefectural and major city governments with a booklet giving guidance to pet owners during times of disasters.

The booklet, which will probably be distributed in October, gives municipalities tips about making routine preparations ahead of disasters and about the evacuation of people who have pets. Prior to the booklet being distributed, the ministry has posted an outline of it on its website.

Guidelines for municipalities on how to take care of pets in times of disasters have been drawn up, reflecting lessons from the powerful earthquakes that rocked Kumamoto Prefecture and surrounding areas in April 2016. The ministry compiled the 23-page booklet in line with the guidelines.

To prepare for disasters, the booklet calls for the vaccination of and removal of parasites from pets, tips on exercising pets when they have to be caged and preparation of emergency food supplies for both pets and their owners.

The booklet illustrates the stress-free life of a pet owner who has followed the recommended measures and who is temporarily living in an evacuation center, as well as the problems faced by another pet owner who has made no such preparations.

The booklet includes a flowchart showing the sequence of steps to be taken in the event an owner has to evacuate with their pet, ranging from preparation before a disaster strikes to life as an evacuee a week after the incident.

It recommends that pet owners find evacuation centers that accept people with pets, as some owners have had problems with the operators of some shelters after they have turned up at the facilities with their pets.

When it distributes the booklet, the ministry will call on municipalities to publicize the contents so that pet owners can follow the advice, officials said.

