/

Japan’s Taro Kono urges global support for Myanmar’s Rohingya repatriation efforts

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday stressed the need for international support for the Myanmar government so it can accelerate the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown.

Kono, speaking at a meeting on the Rohingya refugee crisis on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, also said the international community needs to extend assistance, including financial support, to Bangladesh following its acceptance of the refugees, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Myanmar’s democratization process has just begun so we need to prevent a reversal of it, and international support is needed,” Kono told reporters after the high-level meeting.

“We hope that a transparent and credible probe will be conducted and reported” by Myanmar’s independent commission, Kono said.

During the same meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pledged $185 million worth of food, water, health care and other critical aid.

Since August last year when the latest round of violence broke out, more than 720,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar’s Rakhine State to Bangladesh, seeking to escape a harsh crackdown launched by the Myanmar military.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A photo taken on April 25, 2016, shows devastation from earthquakes in Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture. Electronics maps to show information on disasters were used on a trial basis for the Kumamoto quakes.
2019 debut eyed for Japan electronic map system for sharing disaster info
The Japanese government plans to fully launch in fiscal 2019 a system in which information on earthquakes, heavy rain and other disasters collected by government agencies and local authorities is d...
Foreign caregiver trainees take a break from studying in May 2017.
Foreign caregiver trainees to receive financial aid for Japanese lessons
The labor ministry will set up a financial aid system to help foreign caregiver trainees learn Japanese and acquire technical knowledge, officials said Monday. Foreign people are expected...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday.
Climate change will be high on next year's G20 summit agenda, Abe says
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has signaled his intention to take up climate change as a key agenda item at the summit of the Group of 20 advanced and developing economies that he will host next June. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to reporters in New York on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,