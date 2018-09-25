New York trader pleads guilty to paying thousands in bribes for lucrative IPO tips

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – A New York stock trader pleaded guilty to paying thousands of dollars in cash bribes to a broker at an investment banking firm in exchange for preferential access to lucrative IPOs, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.Adam Rentzer, 52, of Roslyn, New York, admitted Monday in Trenton federal court to one count of violating the Travel Act by engaging in commercial bribery. He faces as long as five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced Jan. 11, according to the U.S.

Rentzer was described by prosecutors as a trader who bought and sold securities in initial and secondary public stock offerings, including those marketed by two New York-based investment banking firms that employed broker Brian Hirsch.

Rentzer admitted that between mid-2013 and January 2017, he and an unidentified co-conspirator paid cash kickbacks to Hirsch — who worked on the wealth syndicate desk — based on an agreed-upon percentage of the profits realized from the sales of shares purchased in the stock offerings, Carpenito said.

Prosecutors said that by accepting Rentzer’s bribes, Hirsch knowingly violated policies and procedures of both brokerage firms that employed him. While the government didn’t identify Hirsch’s employers, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show Hirsch worked at Barclays Capital Inc. from 2008 to 2015 and then at Stifel, Nicholaus & Co. Inc. from 2015 to 2018.

John Carman, a lawyer for Rentzer, didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment on the plea.

Hirsch pleaded guilty to the bribe scheme in December and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil complaint against Rentzer. According to the suit, regulators said that in most instances, Rentzer sold his stock into the market as soon as possible and turned a “substantial profit” estimated to be about $800,000. Rentzer also secretly shared his profits with Hirsch in the form of about $200,000 in cash kickbacks, according to regulators.

The case is U.S. Rentzer, 18-cr-0572, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey (Trenton).

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in New York Sept. 12. Azar the administration's point person for efforts to lower drug prices, conceded in a recent AP interview that it will be a while before drug prices fall.
Drug prices seen surging despite key Trump pledge to curb increases
President Donald Trump made reducing drug prices a key promise during his election campaign, repeatedly accusing drugmakers of "getting away with murder." At the end of May, he promised that drug c...
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing the tax bill and continuing resolution to fund the government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last December. Employers who offer paid family and medical leave to their workers earning up to $72,000 a year can receive tax credits under the new tax law, the government has affirmed. The Treasury Department issued guidelines Monday for the tax credit, which is available to employers for leave paid this year and next.
Employers in U.S. giving paid leave get tax credits in new law until 2020
Employers who offer paid family and medical leave to their workers earning up to $72,000 a year can receive tax credits under the new tax law, the government has affirmed. The Treasury Departmen...
Shipping containers are loaded onto vessels at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, in July.
China accuses U.S. of 'trade bullyism' as both sides impose fresh tariffs
The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods Monday as the world's biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasingly bitter trade dispute that is ...

, , , ,