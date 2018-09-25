500,000 children in ‘immediate danger’ in Tripoli as fighting rages: UNICEF
An armed fighter allied to Libya's internationally recognized government fights with an armed group in Tripoli Saturday. | REUTERS

500,000 children in ‘immediate danger’ in Tripoli as fighting rages: UNICEF

AFP-JIJI

TRIPOLI – Half a million children are in “immediate danger” in Libya’s capital Tripoli due to fighting, the United Nations children’s fund UNICEF said on Monday.

Clashes that broke out between rival militias in late August had killed at least 115 people and wounded nearly 400 by Saturday night, according to Libya’s health ministry.

UNICEF said more than 1,200 families were displaced in the past 48 hours as the clashes intensified in southern Tripoli before pausing on Monday.

That put the total number of people displaced by the recent fighting at over 25,000, half of whom were children, it said.

The U.N. agency’s Middle East and North Africa director, Geert Cappelaere, said children were paying a “heavy toll” and were increasingly being recruited by armed groups.

“We see children being prevented from going to school, we see children not having the vaccination that they urgently need,” he said.

Those whose parents came to Libya with the hope of migrating to Europe by sea suffered doubly, said Cappelaere.

“They are already facing dire living conditions, many of them are held in detention,” a situation made worse by “the violence that is happening today,” he said.

UNICEF also said schools are increasingly being used to shelter displaced families, which is likely to delay the start of the academic year beyond Oct. 3.

It said residents are facing food, power and water shortages, adding that the clashes had exacerbated the plight of migrants.

“Hundreds of detained refugees and migrants, including children, were forced to move because of violence. Others are stranded in centers in dire conditions,” Cappelaere said.

Despite a U.N.-brokered cease-fire on Sept. 4, fighting broke out again last week in southern districts of the capital.

The clashes have pitted armed groups from Tarhuna and Misrata against Tripoli militias nominally controlled by Libya’s U.N.-backed unity government.

The Libyan capital has been at the center of a battle for influence between armed groups since dictator Moammar Gadhafi was ousted in a NATO-backed 2011 uprising.

The country’s unity government has struggled to exert its control in the face of a multitude of militias and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Divers are seen during the discovery of a centuries-old shipwreck, in Cascais, Portugal, in this handout photo released Monday.
400-year-old spice-laden shipwreck 'discovery of decade' for Portugal
Archaeologists searching Portugal's coast have found a 400-year-old shipwreck believed to have sunk near Lisbon after returning from India laden with spices, specialists said on Monday. "From a ...
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein step away following a meeting at the White House in Washington Monday.
Rod Rosenstein set to meet Trump Thursday as job, Robert Mueller probe, hang in balance
The White House delayed until at least Thursday a decision on the fate of Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official overseeing the Trump-Russia investigation, following chaotic hours of breat...
Image Not Available
Russia summons Norway envoy over 'spy' arrest
Moscow on Monday summoned Norway's ambassador over the arrest in Oslo of a Russian national on suspicion of spying, and urged that country's government to release him. Norway's PST intelligence ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An armed fighter allied to Libya's internationally recognized government fights with an armed group in Tripoli Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,