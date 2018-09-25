/

Russia summons Norway envoy over ‘spy’ arrest

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Moscow on Monday summoned Norway’s ambassador over the arrest in Oslo of a Russian national on suspicion of spying, and urged that country’s government to release him.

Norway’s PST intelligence service announced Sunday it had arrested a 51-year-old Russian suspected of “illegal intelligence activity.

The Russian foreign ministry said it had requested the Norwegian ambassador to provide an explanation over the “absurd charges.

The foreign ministry identified the detained citizen as M.A. Bochkaryov and said he worked as an aide at the Russian parliament’s upper house.

Moscow accused Norway of “spy mania” and promised to retaliate.

“No doubt such steps will not remain without consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Russian rejected the spy claim and said it was all a “misunderstanding,” his lawyer told AFP earlier Monday.

Over the weekend, the man was ordered held in custody for two weeks.

“He says he doesn’t understand why he’s being accused of this and believes it is a misunderstanding,” his lawyer, Hege Aakre, said.

The man is suspected of spying during an inter-parliamentary seminar that gathered representatives from more than 30 countries to discuss digitization at the Storting, the Norwegian legislature.

The investigation is in “a preliminary phase,” with suspicions based on “observations and his behavior,” PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told AFP.

In April, a Norwegian was arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

Held in custody pending trial, Frode Berg has admitted helping the Norwegian intelligence service by acting as a courier on several occasions, but says he didn’t know what he was delivering.

Norwegian intelligence officials regularly accuse Russia of cyberattacks and espionage, but arrests are extremely rare.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Divers are seen during the discovery of a centuries-old shipwreck, in Cascais, Portugal, in this handout photo released Monday.
400-year-old spice-laden shipwreck 'discovery of decade' for Portugal
Archaeologists searching Portugal's coast have found a 400-year-old shipwreck believed to have sunk near Lisbon after returning from India laden with spices, specialists said on Monday. "From a ...
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein step away following a meeting at the White House in Washington Monday.
Rod Rosenstein set to meet Trump Thursday as job, Robert Mueller probe, hang in balance
The White House delayed until at least Thursday a decision on the fate of Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official overseeing the Trump-Russia investigation, following chaotic hours of breat...
An armed fighter allied to Libya's internationally recognized government fights with an armed group in Tripoli Saturday.
500,000 children in 'immediate danger' in Tripoli as fighting rages: UNICEF
Half a million children are in "immediate danger" in Libya's capital Tripoli due to fighting, the United Nations children's fund UNICEF said on Monday. Clashes that broke out between rival milit...

, ,