Trump lawyers seek to toss lawsuit by Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels, speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, California, in May. A federal judge will consider Monday whether to toss out a lawsuit brought by Daniels against President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, weeks after Trump conceded a nondisclosure deal she signed just before the 2016 presidential election is invalid.

Trump lawyers seek to toss lawsuit by Stormy Daniels

LOS ANGELES – Lawyers for President Trump are urging a judge to toss porn actress Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit over a hush-money deal after their alleged affair.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue in a Los Angeles federal court Monday that the agreement and $130,000 payout was not valid and they won’t punish her for breaking it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has sued to escape the agreement so she can speak publicly without fear of reprisal.

Daniels’ lawyer wants to keep the litigation going to take testimony from Trump about whether the deal was inked to silence Daniels while he was running for president.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for arranging payments to both Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

Stormy Daniels, speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, California, in May. A federal judge will consider Monday whether to toss out a lawsuit brought by Daniels against President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, weeks after Trump conceded a nondisclosure deal she signed just before the 2016 presidential election is invalid.

