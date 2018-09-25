In abandoned villa, war-displaced Syrian kids study on the ground
Displaced Syrian children attend class at a makeshift school in the village of Muhandiseen, in the south western countryside of Aleppo province, on Monday. | AAREF WATAD / VIA AFP-JIJI

NEAR ALEPPO, SYRIA – In rebel-held northern Syria, displaced children sit or lie on the ground of an unfinished villa, bending over their notebooks to apply themselves as they write the day’s lesson.

Four teachers instruct around 100 children — girls and boys aged 6 to 12 — at the makeshift school in an opposition-held area in the west of the northern province of Aleppo.

Between the bare walls of the villa abandoned midconstruction, children sit or lie on sheets or plain carpets, their small backpacks cast by their side.

Dubbed “Buds of Hope,” the teaching facility has no desks, library or even working toilets.

Instead, the air wafts in from beyond the pine trees outside through the gaping windows in the cement wall.

Dressed in a bright blue T-shirt and jeans, her hair neatly tied back in a pony tail, a barefoot girl kneels over her book, carefully writing.

“This isn’t a school,” says 11-year-old Ali Abdel Jawad.

“There aren’t any classrooms, no seats, nothing. We’re sitting on the ground,” he says.

In one classroom, veiled young girls sit on a bench as the teacher explains the lesson to one of their male counterparts near a rare white board.

In another, the school’s only female teacher perches on a plastic chair, as her students gather around on the floor, their backs against the wall.

Some sit with their knees drawn on a plastic woven carpet, their shoes neatly by its side.

The children — as well as their teachers — have been displaced from their homes in other parts of Syria due to the seven-year war, a teacher told an AFP photographer.

Some hail from Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, a former rebel stronghold that fell back under regime control in April after a blistering offensive and surrender deals.

Others come from the central provinces of Hama or Homs.

A dry fountain lies in the courtyard outside the villa’s elegant facade, where girls link arms and swing around in a circle.

Schools in opposition-held areas are generally funded by aid organizations, but have in the past been hit by bombardment.

“We’re always scared of bombardment and of the situation in general,” says one of the teachers, giving his name as Mohammed.

The building lies in rebel-held territory adjacent to regime-controlled parts of Aleppo city to the east, but also the major opposition stronghold of Idlib to the west.

Some 3 million people live in the Idlib province and adjacent areas of the neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces, around half of them displaced by war in other parts of Syria.

Earlier this month, many feared a regime assault on Idlib, but last week Damascus ally Moscow and rebel backer Ankara announced a deal to temporarily halt it.

