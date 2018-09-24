China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Inner Mongolia

Reuters

BEIJING – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia has reported a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said Monday, as authorities struggle to contain the highly contagious disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said a slaughterhouse in the city of Hohhot reported the outbreak, adding that four pigs were infected with, and two had died from, African swine fever.

China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces where African swine fever has been reported. The outbreak of the disease is not the first in Inner Mongolia.

