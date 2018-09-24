Families of Japanese abductees renew call for increased efforts to secure their return
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with relatives of those abducted by North Korean agents decades ago, during an event in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO

Families of Japanese abductees renew call for increased efforts to secure their return

JIJI

Relatives of Japanese people abducted by North Korea reiterated their call for the government to step-up efforts to realize the early homecoming of their loved ones at a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by about 1,000 people, took place at a time when there have been no visible moves over the issue since it was taken up by U.S. President Donald Trump at a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

“My mission will not end until the day comes when the abduction victims and their relatives hug each other,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Tokyo meeting, reiterating his hope of holding a meeting with Kim to resolve the long-standing problem. He participated in the gathering ahead of his departure to New York later in the day for the U.N. General Assembly.

Sakie Yokota, 82, whose daughter, Megumi, was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1977 at the age of 13, said, “We are really at a critical stage now. The abduction issue must be resolved at any cost.”

“It seems that the abduction issue has been put on hold since the U.S.-North Korea summit, but we can’t turn back as we try to resolve the matter,” said Shigeo Iizuka, 80, head of a group of families of abductees.

“I hope to see steady progress for the victims’ return home,” Iizuka said. His younger sister, Yaeko Taguchi, was abducted in 1978, when she was 22.

Hitomi Soga, 59, a former abductee, said: “I had never thought that I would be unable to see my mother for as much as 40 years. I miss her very much.”

Soga was abducted in 1978, together with her mother, Miyoshi, then 46.

Soga returned to Japan with four other abduction victims in October 2002, following a landmark meeting the preceding month between then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. The whereabouts of the mother are unknown.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tomohiko Kutsuna and his wife, Kazuko, stand in front of a telephone booth they set up on a hill in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, as a place to speak to a prior student who took her own life in 2009.
Aichi couple sets up phone booth for people seeking to connect with loved ones they have lost
A red, wooden telephone booth stands on a hill in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, overlooking Mikawa Bay. Inside sits a disconnected black telephone. The booth was set up in June by a married c...
Image Not Available
Foreign caregiver trainees to receive financial aid for Japanese lessons
The labor ministry will set up a financial aid system to help foreign caregiver trainees learn Japanese and acquire technical knowledge, officials said Monday. Foreign people are expecte...
Three units at the Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant in Hokkaido are shown last week.
No. 4 generator at Tomato-Atsuma plant might be fired up two months earlier than expected: Hokkai...
Hokkaido Electric gave quake-hit residents some good news Monday, saying the hefty No. 4 generator at the damaged Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant might be up and running by the end of the mont...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with relatives of those abducted by North Korean agents decades ago, during an event in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO

,