No. 4 generator at Tomato-Atsuma plant might be fired up two months earlier than expected: Hokkaido Electric

Hokkaido Electric gave quake-hit residents some good news Monday, saying the hefty No. 4 generator at the damaged Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant might be up and running by the end of the month, instead of November as intially expected.

The utility started testing the 700,000-kilowatt unit the same day after an inspection found its turbine had taken less damage than expected.

The restart of the plant’s biggest reactor will help stabilize the electricity supply in Hokkaido, which is still trying to recover from a prefecture-wide blackout triggered by the deadly level 7 earthquake on Sept. 6, which brough the Tomato-Atsuma plant’s three generators to a halt.

The Tomato-Atsuma plant is the largest of its kind in the prefecture and provides roughly half the island’s electricity.

But Hokkaido Electric Power Co. also disclosed on Sunday that it had decided to postpone the full restart of the No. 2 generator until mid-October because of an equipment problem. Although the utility’s capacity is currently well above demand, it is still asking customers to make reasonable efforts to reduce power use.

On Thursday, the company said the 600,000-kilowatt No. 2 generator might be restarted as early as Sunday as work to replace the damaged boiler tubes had been completed. During testing on Sunday, however, it found a problem with a device that is used to crush coal to raise combustion efficiency.

The device was partially suspended at 3 p.m. Saturday, officials said, adding it will take about three weeks to finish inspection and cleaning work.

The Tomato-Atsuma station is in the heavily damaged town of Atsuma, where the magnitude 6.7 quake registered as a 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. The plant’s No. 3 generator was decommissioned in 2005.

Generator No. 1, a 350,000-kilowatt unit, was restarted on Wednesday, but restarting No. 4, the largest of the three, will raise Hokkaido Electric’s supply capacity to 4.61 million kilowatts, which is above the peak demand level of roughly 4 million kilowatts expected in October and November.

The turbine equipment at generator No. 4 caught fire after the quake, but the company decided there was no need to break it down and rebuild it. It said it plans to check its safety by gradually raising its output, company officials said.

Restarting the No. 1 unit raised Hokkaido Electric’s capacity to 3.91 million kilowatts, which was above the peak demand assumed before the quake. But that figure included in-house power generated by companies and emergency power sent by utilities on Honshu.

Once the No. 4 unit is brought back online, the company will consider excluding such supplies from the capacity figure, the officials said.

Since peak demand on Hokkaido can reach 5 million kilowatts in midwinter, the utility plans to ask residents and businesses in the region to make reasonable efforts to conserve power as usual.