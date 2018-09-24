2005 Amagasaki train crash site turned into memorial

The site of a 2005 train crash, which killed 106 passengers and the train driver, is now open to the public after being converted into a memorial by West Japan Railway Co.

The victims’ next of kin, as well as Tatsuo Kijima, president of JR West, visited the location in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, and laid flowers on Sept. 14.

Access to the facility was limited to family members and those injured in the accident until Sept. 13. It was opened to the public the following day.

Kijima offered an apology for the tragedy and vowed to build a company culture that gives the highest priority to safety.

Many of the victims’ relatives and those who were injured visited the facility before the site was opened to the public.

The accident occurred on the morning of April 25, 2005, when a seven-car commuter train on the Fukuchiyama Line derailed and slammed into a nearby condominium building. Those who were injured totaled 562.

The train entered the tight curve at about 115 kph, far faster than the speed limit, and crashed into the building.

JR West acquired some 7,500 sq. meters of land surrounding the building and constructed the facility, named Inori no Mori (Forest for Prayers).

Of the original nine-story apartment building, the top four floors were removed. The first to fourth floors remain, capped with a domed roof.

A monument and a cenotaph carrying the victims’ names were erected at the facility. The names of victims whose relatives did not want made public were inscribed on a stone panel and placed inside the cenotaph.

The facility has a building with two separate spaces for remembering the victims and the accident.

One space is used to display mementos of the victims and letters from next of kin and the other to display photographs of the accident to convey the tragedy.

Among those who visited the facility Sept. 14, Kiyoto Omae, whose 33-year-old son, Yoshitaka, was killed in the first car of the train, said he is glad the facility was built.

“If the place had been left as it was, I’d have felt bad,” said the 76-year-old father. “Now I feel a little positive.”

Hiroshi Ueda, 64, was unhappy that the whole apartment building was not kept intact. Ueda, who lost his 18-year-old son, Masaki, said he now hopes part of the train cars will be displayed there so that people can see the severity of the accident.

People who lost loved ones in the accident were divided over how to deal with the accident site. Some wanted the apartment building preserved as it was at the time of the accident in order to show how disastrous the accident was, while others wanted it changed into something that is not painful to view.

After deliberations, JR West decided to build the facility in March 2015. Construction started in January the following year.

Tsuneo Okumura, who lost his 21-year-old daughter, Yoko, said he wanted the apartment building to be preserved as it was or else be completely demolished. “They made it neither of these. I’ll never visit the place,” said Okumura, 71.

Mitsuko Fujisaki, 78, is still opposed to rebuilding the site. “They try to make us forget about the accident,” said the mother of Michiko Nakamura, who perished at age 40. “I hoped it would be kept untouched, like the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima.”

The company has not yet decided what to do with the train cars involved in the accident because of the differing opinions among the next of kin and others.