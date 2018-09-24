American convert uses social media to broadcast from Idlib, inside Syria’s last rebel zone

Pointing to a green screen as if presenting a weather forecast, Bilal Abdul Kareem analyses the Turkish-Russian deal over Syria’s Idlib, broadcasting in his native English from inside the war-torn country’s last rebel stronghold.

The 47-year-old American convert to Islam is a long way from where he grew up near the Bronx, watching reruns of “Rocky” and eating at Italian restaurants.

Dressed in a charcoal suit jacket, the broad-shouldered and bearded Abdul Kareem stares into the camera and insists: “In this deal, this specific deal, nobody can say the rebels were not winners.”

For the past six years, he has reported from shrinking rebel territory in Syria’s north, filming the aftermath of airstrikes, interviewing hard-line fighters, even meeting with some al-Qaida members.

His contacts, including in the jihadi-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have granted him extensive access at a time when the risk of abduction makes much of Syria too dangerous for journalists from mainstream news outlets.

But it has also prompted allegations that Abdul Kareem is a “jihadi propagandist” and would not have survived in the area had he been an impartial journalist — particularly given HTS’s history of harsh crackdowns against perceived foes.

Speaking from Idlib over Skype, Whatsapp and Facebook, Abdul Kareem denied the claims and directed accusations of his own: he is suing the U.S. government for allegedly trying to kill him in Syria.

As the case drags through U.S. courts, the self-described “bald-headed black guy in the middle of Syria” has remained in Idlib despite fears of a looming regime offensive, continuing to file dispatches for his media upstart, On the Ground News.

Born Darrell Lamont Phelps, Abdul Kareem converted to Islam before moving to the Middle East in 2002. He married and had children in Egypt, but declined to disclose their location for security reasons.

He arrived in Syria in 2012 from Libya, curious about the rebels battling President Bashar Assad’s forces in a conflict which at that point was just a year old.

Working first with major broadcasters including CNN, he founded OGN in 2015 as editors started to express “doubts” about his political stances, he said.

The channel now publishes on YouTube, Twitter and a Facebook page with more than 86,000 followers.

“I have a good working relationship with every group, which doesn’t necessarily mean I agree with everything they do or they agree with everything I do,” he said.

A normal day begins with dawn prayers at 4:30 a.m., followed by a routine search of his car for bombs. The rest is up to the news cycle.

He could find himself on a motorcycle zipping toward a front line, lapel mic in hand but without protective gear, or sipping tea with hard-core fighters most Americans would consider unsavory.

“I remember I had these very, very in-depth conversations with different al-Qaida members about America, Americans and the democratic system,” Abdul Kareem said.

He offered — unsuccessfully — to facilitate a dialogue between Western powers and Idlib’s militants, whom he insisted do not have “blood dripping from their fangs and want to eat American children.”

The U.S. has designated al-Qaida and HTS “terrorist organizations.”

Around 3 million people live in Idlib and surrounding rebel territory, including foreigners who have joined the war against the Assad regime.

“There are quite a few Americans here. All fighters,” Abdul Kareem said.

Asked about his future, he recalled escaping Syria’s second city of Aleppo as it fell to the government in 2016.

If the same fate awaits Idlib, he said, “I would be one of the last people to leave.”

Abdul Kareem’s 16-year absence from the U.S. has made him miss simple things: speaking English, sugary cereals.

But he fears the 2016 election of President Donald Trump has changed the country too much.

“It sounds like America is not the same America that I grew up in,” he said.

His remaining links are with his sister, and a lawsuit he filed last year against Trump and a coterie of U.S. officials, accusing the government of attempting to kill him five times.

Once he was on a reporting trip. “My car was hit with a drone strike. The car flipped up into the air and landed on its side facing the opposite direction,” he said.

Abdul Kareem is demanding the government stop targeting him, remove him from any so-called “kill list” and disclose the names of other citizens who may be on it.

In the meantime, OGN’s cameras keep rolling.

“I’m not in America because being here in Syria doing the work that I’m doing and covering the things I’m covering, in my estimation, is the right thing to do,” Abdul Kareem said.

“People are dying by the droves, and if I can do something to help people see what the real realities are, then what business do I have going back to America right now?”