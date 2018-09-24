Texan who published 3D guns plans and fled to Taiwan is jailed on sexual assault charge

A Texas man running a 3D printed guns company was booked into a Houston jail on a charge of sexual assault on Sunday after Taiwanese officials sent him back to the United States, where he is accused of having sex with an underage girl.

Cody Wilson, 30, flew to Taiwan after learning he was under investigation, police said, and was picked up by Taiwanese authorities on Friday after his U.S. passport was annulled. He was deported to the United States on Saturday.

He was booked into Harris County jail in Houston on Sunday, according to the jail’s website.

Wilson’s attorney, Samy Khalil, said in a statement late on Sunday: “We are glad that Cody is back in Texas again where we can work with him on his case. That’s our focus right now, representing our client and preparing his defense.”

Wilson is the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sued the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with the company over allowing it to disseminate its designs for making a 3D-printable gun. The lawsuit by mostly Democratic state attorneys general argued that such weapons could be used by criminals or terrorists.

A federal court last month barred Wilson from posting the designs online for free. He then began selling them for any amount of money to U.S. customers through his website.

Wilson, a self-described “crypto-anarchist,” has said “governments should live in fear of their citizenry.”

Wilson was placed under investigation after a counselor told authorities on Aug. 22 a 16-year-old girl said she was paid $500 to have sex with Wilson at an Austin hotel, police said.

Investigators later interviewed the girl and obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Wednesday, but by then he had caught a flight to Taiwan. Police said at the time they were aware Wilson traveled often for business but that it was not clear why he had flown to Taiwan.

Law enforcement officials worry that 3D guns are easy to conceal and are untraceable since there’s no requirement for the firearms to have serial numbers. Gun industry experts have said the printed guns are a modern method of legally assembling a firearm at home without serial numbers.

In October 2014, 28-year-old former university employee Yoshitomo Imura was sentenced to two years in prison for manufacturing plastic 3D-printed firearms in violation of national weapons laws.

He was believed to be the first person ever to receive a prison sentence for making 3D-printed firearms. Imura is said to have created at least two plastic guns at his home in Kawaski that were capable of firing bullets.