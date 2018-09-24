Abe dines with Trump as U.S. president urges ‘more of a reciprocal relationship’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat down for dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday, kicking off his busy five-day diplomatic schedule that will see North Korea and trade in focus.

Abe arrived in New York Sunday to attend the U.N. General Assembly and hold bilateral talks with his counterparts, including Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Before dining with Abe, Trump tweeted that he would be “talking military and trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!!”

Abe and Trump are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday for a summit in which the denuclearization of North Korea and bilateral trade will feature high on the agenda.

The bilateral alliance has been at the heart of Japan’s diplomatic efforts, and Abe, who recently secured another three-year term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to stress its importance.

Japan has been coordinating closely with the United States toward the shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea, and Abe is expected to express support for Trump’s possible second meeting with Kim Jong Un.

On trade, however, uncertainty remains over whether Abe can leverage his personal rapport with Trump as the U.S. president seeks a bilateral deal to correct what he sees as a trade imbalance between the nations.

Japan’s economic revitalization minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet Monday in New York to lay the groundwork for the Abe-Trump summit.

Abe’s visit comes after the inter-Korea summit last week kept hopes alive for future progress on North Korea’s denuclearization.

Kim has pledged to dismantle his country’s major nuclear facility if the United States takes reciprocal actions, and to close its key missile test site in the presence of international experts.

Abe’s week will be busy with high-level meetings aimed at addressing international issues ranging from the Syrian civil war and the Rohingya refugee crisis to U.N. sustainable development goals and climate change.