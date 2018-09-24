China’s Guangdong province looks to end home pre-sale system to limit risks in real estate sector

Bloomberg

SHANGHAI – China’s Guangdong province is considering a proposal to scrap a housing pre-sale system that’s become a major avenue for developers to finance projects.

Guangdong’s housing authority is soliciting developers’ views on phasing out the system, which for decades has allowed home builders to receive funding upfront by selling apartments before construction has been completed, according to a document circulated to property firms and seen by Bloomberg News.

Developers have then been able to use those funds to invest in other projects elsewhere, or start new ones.

Authorities want to move away from the pre-sales system to limit risks in China’s real estate market, which by some estimates accounts for as much as 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The current system fuels excessive property investment and has attracted incompetent players into the industry, according to the document, explaining the rationale behind the proposal.

Calls to the Guangdong housing bureau’s media office went unanswered outside of office hours on Friday. The paper reported on authorities’ deliberations earlier on Friday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters he attending a working dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Sunday.
Despite close ties, Trump may put Japan in the firing line over U.S. trade tensions
While the U.S. takes aim at China, Canada and Mexico over perceived trade imbalances, Japan has kept a low profile, hoping Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's friendship with golf buddy Donald Trump wil...
Marvin Singleton and Michele Larrimore motor past the Pine Grove Baptist Church on the way to check out Larrimore's home on Saturday in Brittons Neck, South Carolina. The flooding from the Little Pee Dee River crested Saturday, but many residents are concerned that the floodwaters will increase damage to their community.
Congress, amid shutdown crisis, weighs $1.7 billion Hurricane Florence relief package
Congress is starting to consider almost $1.7 billion in new money to aid recovery efforts from Florence. Lawmakers already are facing a deadline this week to fund the government before the start...
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a vigil for peace in Yemen during the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sunday.
Britain's Labour Party plans to make companies transfer shares to workers
Large companies would be forced to transfer as much as 10 percent of their shares into a fund to be owned and managed collectively by their workers, under plans to be set out by Britain's oppositio...

, , , ,