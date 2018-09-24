Veracruz violence: Children’s remains found among hundreds of dead in Mexican mass graves
Mexican Rosa Lopez, mother of missing Jose Damian Guzman, shows documents of the local attorney's office as she waits on Sept. 17 to enter the site where a mass grave was found in El Arbolillo, Alvarado municipality, in the Mexican southeastern state of Veracruz, a region hit by bloody drug cartel turf wars. | AFP-JIJI

/

Veracruz violence: Children’s remains found among hundreds of dead in Mexican mass graves

AP

MEXICO CITY – Tiny pants for a baby no older than 6 months and shiny pink sandals for a toddler are among the personal items that have turned up at mass graves in the Gulf state of Veracruz, driving home the brutality of rising violence in Mexico.

Mexican authorities have found remains of children along with adults in the clandestine burial pits, a person with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Sunday. Each item of clothing was either found near a body or cut free from remains. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the details publicly.

The National Commission of Missing Persons posted online hundreds of pictures of clothing Friday to give family members a tool to possibly identify missing loved ones. The images include polo shirts with logos still intact, socks, shoes, colorful boxer briefs and ladies’ panties. One T-shirt says “Live Free” above a picture of a young woman and flowers.

Photos also show multiple children’s items, such as little sweaters or T-shirts with images of Tinkerbell, Tweety Bird and Pokemon.

Authorities announced the discovery of the mass graves in early September after having counted 166 skulls. The Interior Ministry said Friday that the body count had since risen to 174. Digging continues at the sites and the picture catalog will be updated as additional garments are found.

It’s unusual for Mexican authorities to share forensic evidence from an investigation that is underway. But thousands of Mexicans are clamoring for information about relatives who have disappeared since the government declared war on drug cartels more than a decade ago.

Criminal groups have reportedly detained entire busloads of passengers in Veracruz in recent years, sometimes robbing passengers and other times taking people away.

Security experts described the clothing images as helpful, but low-tech.

“It seems there’s animus to clarify what has happened. But the fact that photos have to be put up on the internet shows that there are no other possible ways,” said Carlos Vilalta, a criminologist with Mexico’s Center for Research in Geography and Geomatics.

Vilalta said Mexico is overdue for a nationwide DNA database that family members could supply with samples to help identify the missing.

The revelation of children’s clothing and bodies in the mass graves is also unusual. In the past, criminal gangs have let many women and children free.

“We have reached a point where violence impacts any person who gets in the way,” said Luis Leal, a security analyst based in central Mexico.

The mass graves in Veracruz have been accompanied this month by a bloody attack in a Mexico City tourist spot by assailants dressed as mariachi musicians and outrage over a wandering truck with 273 bodies from an overflowing morgue in Guadalajara.

“We are falling into surrealism, where violence doesn’t impress us. And this is worrisome and outrageous,” said Leal.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A fighter loyal to the government of national reconciliation stands by a burned vehicle on a street during renewed clashes in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday. Libya's internationally recognised government has called on the U.N. to take "concrete and effective" action to protect civilians and halt fighting near the capital that has killed more than 100 people since late August.
Tripoli clashes leave 115 dead, 383 wounded: health ministry
At least 115 people have been killed and 383 wounded in month-long clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, Libya's health ministry said on Sunday. The fighting pitted the Seventh Brigade, or ...
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May. On Saturday, Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in Iran, and Giuliani declared that the Iranian government would be toppled. From Saturday's attack in Ahvaz to America resuming sanctions despite Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, pressure on Tehran is rising and its leaders are growing more combative toward the West.
Iran fears plot by U.S. and Gulf allies as pressure grows, Trump lawyer says Tehran regime will b...
On the same day Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in southwestern Iran, President Donald Trump's lawyer mounted a stage in New York to declare that...
U..S Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks on the second day of his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate in Washington Sept. 5. The woman whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has agreed to testify in the Senate, her lawyers said Friday, setting up a dramatic showdown next week.
Brett Kavanaugh accuser agrees to attend Senate hearing amid report of another female victim step...
The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, as a c...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexican Rosa Lopez, mother of missing Jose Damian Guzman, shows documents of the local attorney's office as she waits on Sept. 17 to enter the site where a mass grave was found in El Arbolillo, Alvarado municipality, in the Mexican southeastern state of Veracruz, a region hit by bloody drug cartel turf wars. | AFP-JIJI This undated photo provided by the Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office shows a clothing item found at the site of a clandestine burial pit in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, Mexico. Veracruz state prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the bodies were buried at least two years ago and did not rule out finding more remains. He said investigators had found 114 ID cards in the field, which held about 32 burial pits. | VERACRUZ STATE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / VIA AP

, ,