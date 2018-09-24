Armed man arrested outside Buckingham Palace but terror link ruled out

An armed man was arrested Sunday at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police said, ruling out the possibility it was terror-related.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

“It’s not terrorism-related. It’s just a single standalone incident,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

She provided no other details.

Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Police said the incident occurred outside the visitors entrance, where the man was detained by security staff.

London remains on a heighten state of alert due to periodic terror-related incidents.

Most recently, in August, a terror suspect crashed his car into the security barriers surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

A Sudanese-born 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.