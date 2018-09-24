Tripoli clashes leave 115 dead, 383 wounded: health ministry
A fighter loyal to the government of national reconciliation stands by a burned vehicle on a street during renewed clashes in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday. Libya's internationally recognised government has called on the U.N. to take 'concrete and effective' action to protect civilians and halt fighting near the capital that has killed more than 100 people since late August. | AFP-JIJI

Tripoli clashes leave 115 dead, 383 wounded: health ministry

Reuters

TRIPOLI – At least 115 people have been killed and 383 wounded in month-long clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, Libya’s health ministry said on Sunday.

The fighting pitted the Seventh Brigade, or Kaniyat, from Tarhouna, a town 65 km (45 miles) southeast of Tripoli, against the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigades (TRB) and the Nawasi, two of the capital’s largest armed groups.

Tripoli and western Libya are run by a U.N.-backed government mainly supported by armed groups, while Eastern Libya is controlled by a rival administration. The country has been riven since Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011.

The Kaniyat and other groups from outside Tripoli launched an assault on the capital in late August amid unease over reports of the wealth, power and extravagant lifestyles of some Tripoli militia commanders.

At the front line in Tripoli’s southern residential areas of Wadi Rabea and Fatma Zahra, shelled houses, torched vehicles, destroyed shops and deserted streets attest to the intensity of the clashes.

“The death toll could surge because of the critical condition of the injured and the continuing fighting,” Wedad Abo Al-Niran, media officer at the health ministry told Reuters.

The armed groups which claim official status through the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli patrol the area in armored vehicles and pickup trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

The fighting has knocked out most power stations in the city and crippled Tripoli’s main airport.

Although civilian targets continue to be shelled, Hakeem Al-Sheikh, commander of 42 Brigade loyal to GNA, said “the situation is under control.”

Meanwhile residents in southern Tripoli continue to bear the brunt of the fighting, with many forced to flee their homes.

“We are staying with our relatives as we are afraid of looting acts,” said Abdulqader al-Ryani, a father of three who left everything behind when he left his house.

So far, calls by the GNA for all sides to uphold a ceasefire agreed on Sept. 4 have fallen on deaf ears.

Adding to the existing tensions, a coalition of armed groups including Misrata military council promised on Saturday to fight alongside Tarhouna’s Seventh Brigade saying that they “reject the rule of militias inside Tripoli.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May. On Saturday, Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in Iran, and Giuliani declared that the Iranian government would be toppled. From Saturday's attack in Ahvaz to America resuming sanctions despite Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, pressure on Tehran is rising and its leaders are growing more combative toward the West.
Iran fears plot by U.S. and Gulf allies as pressure grows, Trump lawyer says Tehran regime will b...
On the same day Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in southwestern Iran, President Donald Trump's lawyer mounted a stage in New York to declare that...
U..S Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks on the second day of his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate in Washington Sept. 5. The woman whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has agreed to testify in the Senate, her lawyers said Friday, setting up a dramatic showdown next week.
Brett Kavanaugh accuser agrees to attend Senate hearing amid report of another female victim step...
The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, as a c...
Fighters from the Nureddine al-Zinki unit, a moderate Syrian opposition faction affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and made up of former Syrian Free Army fighters, rest in a position in a rebel-held part of Aleppo province that lies directly east of the main opposition bastion in Idlib on Sunday. Under a Russia-Turkey agreement announced recently, a demilitarized zone is to be set up around Idlib, one of the country's last major jihadi and rebel bastions on the border with Turkey.
Two militant groups reject demilitarized zone set by Russia and Turkey in Syria's Idlib
Two insurgent groups rejected a deal reached this month between Russia and Turkey to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region with one saying Sunday that the agreement aims to "bury t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A fighter loyal to the government of national reconciliation stands by a burned vehicle on a street during renewed clashes in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday. Libya's internationally recognised government has called on the U.N. to take 'concrete and effective' action to protect civilians and halt fighting near the capital that has killed more than 100 people since late August. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,