Congress, amid shutdown crisis, weighs $1.7 billion Hurricane Florence relief package

AP

WASHINGTON – Congress is starting to consider almost $1.7 billion in new money to aid recovery efforts from Florence.

Lawmakers already are facing a deadline this week to fund the government before the start of the new budget year Oct. 1, and members of Congress will try to act on the disaster relief along with separate legislation to fund the government.

The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee says the money would be available as grants to states to help rebuild housing and public works, and assist businesses as they recover from the storm.

GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey says it’s “a first round” and that lawmakers are ready to act quickly if the federal disaster relief agency also needs more money.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a vigil for peace in Yemen during the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sunday.
Britain's Labour Party plans to make companies transfer shares to workers
Large companies would be forced to transfer as much as 10 percent of their shares into a fund to be owned and managed collectively by their workers, under plans to be set out by Britain's oppositio...
Image Not Available
China's Guangdong province looks to end home pre-sale system to limit risks in real estate sector
China's Guangdong province is considering a proposal to scrap a housing pre-sale system that's become a major avenue for developers to finance projects. Guangdong's housing authority is soliciti...
Workers are seen next to a Danske Banks sign in central Stockholm in 2016. The Danish bank is in a crisis due to alleged money laundering.
EU seeks probe into Danske Bank money laundering scandal linked to Russian funds
The European Commission has called for an EU investigation into the regulatory failures that led to a multibillion-euro money laundering scandal at Denmark's Danske Bank. Denmark's largest lende...

, ,