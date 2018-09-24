Russia blames Israel for downing of its warplane by Syrian forces
A computer simulation released by the Russian Defense Ministry Sunday purports to show Israeli jets near the Russian reconnaissance plane, shown in red, off Syria's coast before it was accidentally shot down by Syria forces responding to an Israeli airstrike. The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday again blamed Israel for the downing of its plane, as Syrian government forces are thought to have mistook the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane for an Israeli jet and shot it down Monday, killing all 15 people aboard. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / VIA AP

Russia blames Israel for downing of its warplane by Syrian forces

AP

MOSCOW – The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday again blamed Israel for the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian government forces, adding that Israel appeared “ungrateful” for Moscow’s efforts to rein in Iran-backed fighters in Syria.

Syrian government forces mistook the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane for an Israeli jet and shot it down Monday, killing all 15 people aboard. The Russian military initially blamed the plane’s loss on Israel, but President Vladimir Putin later attributed it to “a chain of tragic, fatal circumstances” in which an Israeli fighter jet used the Russian plane as a shield. Israel rejected the claim.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday presented its latest findings on the Il-20’s downing, laying the blame squarely on Israel.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that an Israeli fighter jet flying over Syria’s Mediterranean coast shortly before the downing deliberately used the Russian plane as a shield, reflecting “either lack of professionalism or criminal negligence.”

He accused Israel of using a hotline set up with Russia to prevent their air forces from clashing over Syria skies to mislead Russia about its plans. He said the Russians were unable to get the Il-20 to a safe place because an Israeli duty officer had misled them, telling them of an Israeli operation in northern Syria while the jets were actually in Latakia, in the country’s west.

“We believe that the Israeli Air Force and those who were making decisions about these actions are fully to blame for the tragedy that happened to the Russian Il-20 plane,” Konashenkov said.

The Israeli military in a statement later on Sunday insisted that the Israelis complied with the hot-line procedures and rejected Konashenkov’s suggestions that Israeli jets were ultimately to blame for the downing.

The Israeli Air Force “did not hide behind any aircraft,” the statement said. “The result of the downing of the Russian plane by Syrian fire is severe and tragic and we convey our condolences to the bereaved families and the Russian people.”

For the past several years, Israel and Russia have maintained their “deconfliction line” as Russia has provided key air support to President Bashar Assad’s forces since 2015, while Israel has carried out dozens of strikes against Iran-linked forces. Israeli military officials have previously praised the hot-line’s effectiveness. A high-level Israeli military delegation visiting Moscow on Friday to present detailed information on the downing vowed to improve the hot line.

Konashenkov, who also complained that the Israelis regularly delay notifying Russia of their operations, endangering Russian aircraft, described Israel’s actions as “a highly ungrateful response to everything that Russia has done for the State of Israel recently.”

He was referring to efforts by Russia to rein in Iran-backed forces in Syria, including a deal struck in July to keep such fighters 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Photos

