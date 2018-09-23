Seven people injured as motor boat slams into quay on west Japan island

Six people were injured, three of them seriously, when a motor boat carrying them slammed into a quay Sunday morning on an island in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture.

The injured passengers on the boat, measuring about 7 meters in length, were two women aged 28 and 85 and a 62-year-old male skipper, according to the local Japan Coast Guard office. A 3-year-old boy was also among seven people on board, it said.

The boat departed a port in Onomichi at around 9:20 a.m. Sunday and slammed into a quay on Mukaishima Island, which is a few hundred meters from Onomichi. The people aboard the boat were heading for Okunoshima Island in Takehara, Hiroshima Prefecture.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

“Some people had blood all over their faces and one person had their arm in a sling,” said a 65-year-old man who arrived on the scene afterward. “The child was wailing.”