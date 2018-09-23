Japanese supply ship Kounotori heads to International Space Station after delays
An unmanned Japanese space capsule is headed to the International Space Station filled with cargo including food, experiments and new batteries.

The craft was launched Sunday at 2:52 a.m. from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture and will take 4½ days to reach the space station.

The launch was delayed for about two weeks because of bad weather and a mechanical problem. The delay led NASA to postpone two space walks to install six new lithium-ion batteries until new crew members arrive next month. They will replace the aging nickel-hydrogen batteries that provide the station’s electrical power, enabling it to extend operations.

The supply ship is a 9-meter-long (30-foot) cylinder that will be retrieved by the space station’s robotic arm. It is named Kounotori, which means white stork.

The 5,500 kg (12,000 lbs.) of cargo includes racks and equipment for experiments and an experimental re-entry capsule to try to demonstrate a novel technology to bring back samples from the space station.

Once it is unloaded, the supply craft will be filled with trash and sent Earth-ward. It will be destroyed when it re-enters the atmosphere.

