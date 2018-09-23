Tokyo marathon fees may go up by 50% from 2020

The organizer of the Tokyo Marathon is considering raising the participation fee by 50 percent from ¥10,000 to ¥15,000, starting with the race in March 2020, it was learned Saturday.

The Tokyo Marathon Foundation, affiliated with the Tokyo metropolitan government, is mulling the move as it faces a sharp decline in profitability due to higher costs for security measures for the annual race, sources said.

The organization is expected to confirm the fee hike at an executive board meeting in December this year at the earliest, the sources said.

The foundation beefed up measures to protect participating runners in the wake of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings in April 2013. As a result, the security costs of the Tokyo Marathon ballooned by 2.7 times over five years, having reached a record ¥482 million this year.

With terror threats expected to increase toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the foundation is considering taking further measures, such as increasing the number of security guards and installing more metal detectors and surveillance cameras.

While the Tokyo government doubled its related subsidies to ¥200 million from the 2017 race, the foundation’s financial conditions remain severe.

The participation fee remained the same since the Tokyo Marathon started in 2007.

According to the foundation, participation fees are set at levels exceeding ¥10,000 at other domestic marathon events, including the Saitama International Marathon in Saitama Prefecture. Additionally, fees have been raised in stages for some overseas races.

The organization is asking for people’s understanding for the possible fee hike, stressing the need for stepped-up security measures for runners.

It will accept opinions about the fee hike from the public by email at message@tokyo42195.org until Oct. 19.