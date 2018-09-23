/

Monument to chief of WWI POW camp, known for humanitarian treatment of POWs, unveiled in Fukushima

JIJI, Kyodo

AIZUWAKAMATSU, FUKUSHIMA PREF. – A monument commemorating the Japanese head of a World War I camp who was known for his humanitarian treatment of German prisoners of war was unveiled in his hometown of Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

During his tenure as head of the Bando Furyo Shuyojo camp in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, Toyohisa Matsue (1872-1956) created opportunities for the POWs to interact with residents on Shikoku.

The POWs were also allowed to perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, believed to be the first performance of the symphony in Asia. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the performance.

“POWs are patriots, not criminals,” he had said.

After serving as the camp’s head, Matsue became mayor of Aizuwakamatsu and contributed to the development of the city. His achievements are inscribed in Japanese, German and English on the monument, which is about 2 meters tall.

Among those present at Saturday’s unveiling ceremony were his relatives: Aizuwakamatsu Mayor Shohei Muroi and Naruto Mayor Michihiko Izumi.

“I’d like to show my respect to Matsue, who laid the foundation of Aizuwakamatsu,” Muroi said. “We hope to further deepen our friendship with Naruto,” he added.

Izumi said Matsue created “strong bonds” between the two cities.

“I’m happy that my grandfather’s deeds are praised and remain in people’s minds,” said Yukihiko Matsue, 72, Matsue’s grandson.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 12.
Japan, China plan to launch 'innovation dialogue' with focus on self-driving vehicles, AI
In another sign of improving bilateral relations, Japan and China will pursue cooperation in developing advanced technologies in areas such as self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, sour...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, wave goodbye at Haneda airport on Sunday before flying to New York where Abe will attend the U.N. General Assembly meeting.
Abe departs for U.N. meeting in New York
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday left for a five-day visit to New York where he plans to call for maintaining U.N. sanctions to achieve North Korea's denuclearization. Abe, fresh from...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, attends a news conference after winning the party's presidential election at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday.
U.S. experts laud Abe on election win but warn against pushing for constitutional amendment
American scholars largely gave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe credit for his victory Thursday in the presidential election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, acknowledging his stable stewardshi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyohisa Matsue | THE NARUTO GERMAN HOUSE / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,