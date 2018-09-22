60% of Japanese view idea of relocating or closing ancestral graves as positive: survey
Many in Japan say that relocating their ancestral graves to places closer to where they live is a good thing, a survey shows. | GETTY IMAGES

60% of Japanese view idea of relocating or closing ancestral graves as positive: survey

JIJI

Nearly 60 percent of the public is positive about taking action to close or relocate ancestral graves that are far from where they live, a survey says.

The survey, carried out this month by Jiji Press, found that 59.6 percent of the respondents view acts of hakajimai as good because they make managing and visiting the graves easier.

On the other hand, 21.9 percent said their ancestral graves should not be moved.

Asked about troubles related to ancestral graves, with multiple answers allowed, 60.4 percent of the respondents said they had no particular problems, 20.9 percent said visits are difficult because the graves are in remote locations, and 10.4 percent said that finding successors to take care of them was getting difficult.

The respondents were also asked how much hakajimai-related services should cost.

The largest group, 49.1 percent, said the cost should be below ¥300,000, while 15.1 percent cited a range between ¥300,000 and ¥500,000, and 24.9 percent said they did not know.

In the meantime, 39.8 percent cited ancestral graves as their desired burial sites, with 23.7 percent saying they hope to be buried in graves reserved just for their families. Of the remainder, 9.4 percent said they wanted their cremated remains to be scattered at sea or in the mountains and 6.1 percent said they favored burial under trees.

The interview-based poll covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan and drew valid responses from 62.0 percent of them.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Rising star: U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka attends a contract signing ceremony at Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama on Sept. 13.
Social media falls in love with Naomi Osaka as tennis star sparks debate
Naomi Osaka’s women’s singles final victory at the 2018 U.S. Open on Sept. 6 excited netizens in Japan, turning the young tennis superstar into one of the most popular figures online. Her trip to J...
Different strokes: A number of government ministries and agencies, many of which are located in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district, have been accused of falsely padding disability rolls.
The problem with padding employment records in Japan
In August, it was reported that central government ministries and agencies, not to mention national legislative offices and local governments, have for years been fulfilling their legal responsibil...
Treasure hunt: A shopper fills her basket in a Don Quijote outlet in Tokyo's Shinjuku district.
Will Don Quijote tilt its lance at the Amazon giant?
A somewhat cynical commentary attributed to the late American TV comedian Jackie Gleason goes, "Anybody who says money can't buy happiness doesn't know where to shop." Shopping per se, ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Many in Japan say that relocating their ancestral graves to places closer to where they live is a good thing, a survey shows. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,