Foreign Minister Taro Kono joins female foreign minister conference to highlight Abe’s stance on women’s empowerment

Foreign Minister Taro Kono found himself the only man at a photo session Friday on the first day of a two-day meeting of female foreign ministers in Montreal.

Kono took part in some of the events at the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting co-hosted by Canada and the European Union.

The photo session was attended by 16 people. Kono found himself at the center of the front row.

The meeting focuses on facilitating women’s participation in politics and eradicating gender-based violence.

Kono attended to highlight the positive stance of the Abe administration in promoting measures to empower women.

While the administration aims to create a society where all women can shine, the Abe Cabinet has only two female ministers at present.