Foreign Minister Taro Kono joins female foreign minister conference to highlight Abe’s stance on women’s empowerment
Foreign Minister Taro Kono poses with 15 female counterparts at the Women Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Montreal on Friday. Back row, from left: Marija Pejcinovic Buric of Croatia, Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado of Panama, Epsy Campbell Barr of Costa Rica, Monica Juma of Kenya, Sandra Erica Jovel Polanco of Guatemala and Maria Ubach Font of Andorra. Front row: Ekaterina Zakharieva of Bulgaria, Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Lindiwe Sisulu of South Africa, Federica Mogherini of the European Union, Kono, Chrystia Freeland of Canada, Margot Wallstrom of Sweden, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of St. Lucia and Shirley Ayorkor Botchway of Ghana. | THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

/

Foreign Minister Taro Kono joins female foreign minister conference to highlight Abe’s stance on women’s empowerment

JIJI

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Taro Kono found himself the only man at a photo session Friday on the first day of a two-day meeting of female foreign ministers in Montreal.

Kono took part in some of the events at the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting co-hosted by Canada and the European Union.

The photo session was attended by 16 people. Kono found himself at the center of the front row.

The meeting focuses on facilitating women’s participation in politics and eradicating gender-based violence.

Kono attended to highlight the positive stance of the Abe administration in promoting measures to empower women.

While the administration aims to create a society where all women can shine, the Abe Cabinet has only two female ministers at present.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Rising star: U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka attends a contract signing ceremony at Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama on Sept. 13.
Social media falls in love with Naomi Osaka as tennis star sparks debate
Naomi Osaka’s women’s singles final victory at the 2018 U.S. Open on Sept. 6 excited netizens in Japan, turning the young tennis superstar into one of the most popular figures online. Her trip to J...
Different strokes: A number of government ministries and agencies, many of which are located in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district, have been accused of falsely padding disability rolls.
The problem with padding employment records in Japan
In August, it was reported that central government ministries and agencies, not to mention national legislative offices and local governments, have for years been fulfilling their legal responsibil...
Many in Japan say that relocating their ancestral graves to places closer to where they live is a good thing, a survey shows.
60% of Japanese view idea of relocating or closing ancestral graves as positive: survey
Nearly 60 percent of the public is positive about taking action to close or relocate ancestral graves that are far from where they live, a survey says. The survey, carried out this month...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono poses with 15 female counterparts at the Women Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Montreal on Friday. Back row, from left: Marija Pejcinovic Buric of Croatia, Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado of Panama, Epsy Campbell Barr of Costa Rica, Monica Juma of Kenya, Sandra Erica Jovel Polanco of Guatemala and Maria Ubach Font of Andorra. Front row: Ekaterina Zakharieva of Bulgaria, Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Lindiwe Sisulu of South Africa, Federica Mogherini of the European Union, Kono, Chrystia Freeland of Canada, Margot Wallstrom of Sweden, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of St. Lucia and Shirley Ayorkor Botchway of Ghana. | THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

, ,