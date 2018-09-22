Rouhani says Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, while also vowing not to abandon missiles
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen in a newly unveiled fighter jet in Tehran last month. | TASNIM NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

Rouhani says Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, while also vowing not to abandon missiles

Reuters, AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN/DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – U.S. President Donald Trump will fail in his confrontation with Iran, just like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday, referring to the 1980s war between the two Middle Eastern powers, and vowing that Tehran will not abandon its missiles despite U.S. pressure.

“The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television that marked the start of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

“Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons … including its missiles that make America so angry,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani vowed to boost his country’s ballistic missile capabilities despite Western concerns that were cited by Trump in May when he abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran.

“We will never decrease our defensive capabilities … we will increase them day by day,” Rouhani said at a military parade. “The fact that the missiles anger you shows they are our most effective weapons,” he said, referring to the West.

Iran has ballistic missiles with a range of up to 3,500 km (2,200 miles), enough to reach both Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East.

