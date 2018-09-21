/ |

Dollar closes at ¥112.70 after briefly topping ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar briefly topped ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading Friday, thanks to a recovery of risk appetite on the back of global stock market rallies.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.70-70, up from ¥112.21-21 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1773-1773, up from $1.1697-1697, and at ¥132.69-69, up from ¥131.26-27.

After trading firmer around ¥112.50 through most of the morning and supported by overnight rises in stock prices overseas, the dollar started moving up further around noon in tandem with the 225-issue Nikkei average.

The greenback topped ¥112.80 in the late afternoon, chiefly on purchases by European investors, market sources said.

“The dollar benefited from unabated buying sentiment for risky assets,” an official at a life insurance company said.

But after breaking the ¥112.80 line, the U.S. currency came under profit-taking pressure ahead of a long weekend in Japan, traders said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend rally on global risk-on mood and weak yen
Stocks extended their winning streak to a sixth session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, as buying sentiment grew stronger amid a global risk-on mood and a weaker yen. The 225-issue Nikkei...
Honda's Vietnamese unit saw a 98 percent year-on-year increase in sales during the January-August period.
Honda Vietnam sees 98% year-on-year increase in car sales in first eight months
Honda Motor Co. is upbeat about its automobile sales in Vietnam after resuming imports that had been suspended following the country's introduction of nontariff barriers this year aimed at encourag...
Image Not Available
OECD expects slightly weaker global growth in 2018 and 2019
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on Thursday slightly lowered its projections for global economic growth this year and next, saying the expansion "may have now peaked." ...

, , , ,