Dollar closes at ¥112.70 after briefly topping ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading

The dollar briefly topped ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading Friday, thanks to a recovery of risk appetite on the back of global stock market rallies.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.70-70, up from ¥112.21-21 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1773-1773, up from $1.1697-1697, and at ¥132.69-69, up from ¥131.26-27.

After trading firmer around ¥112.50 through most of the morning and supported by overnight rises in stock prices overseas, the dollar started moving up further around noon in tandem with the 225-issue Nikkei average.

The greenback topped ¥112.80 in the late afternoon, chiefly on purchases by European investors, market sources said.

“The dollar benefited from unabated buying sentiment for risky assets,” an official at a life insurance company said.

But after breaking the ¥112.80 line, the U.S. currency came under profit-taking pressure ahead of a long weekend in Japan, traders said.