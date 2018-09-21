Amazon sets December launch date in Japan for Echo Show display-speaker hybrid

Kyodo

SEATTLE – Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday it will sell its Echo Show display-speaker hybrid in Japan starting in December, with the aim of further cementing its position in the world of voice-controlled devices.

The world’s largest online retailer said it will now begin taking preorders for the smart speaker, which has a 10-inch HD display, prior to the start of shipping on Dec. 12. It will carry a price tag of ¥27,980.

The Echo Show, an internet-connected device that is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, enables users to play music and stream videos.

