Amazon sets December launch date in Japan for Echo Show display-speaker hybrid

Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday it will sell its Echo Show display-speaker hybrid in Japan starting in December, with the aim of further cementing its position in the world of voice-controlled devices.

The world’s largest online retailer said it will now begin taking preorders for the smart speaker, which has a 10-inch HD display, prior to the start of shipping on Dec. 12. It will carry a price tag of ¥27,980.

The Echo Show, an internet-connected device that is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, enables users to play music and stream videos.