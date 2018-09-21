Abe and Trump to hold summit on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly next week

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in New York on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of Abe’s visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Suga also said the two leaders will also have dinner together on Sunday.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted his congratulations to Abe on his “HUGE” re-election win.

“Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory,” Trump’s tweet said.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!” he added, referring to the U.N.’s annual gathering of world leaders.

Abe won re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party by a comfortable margin, effectively giving him three more years as Japan’s leader and a shot at breaking the record for longest serving prime minister.