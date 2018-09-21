Japan’s Defense Ministry set to outsource cyberdefense duties to ‘white hat’ hackers amid shortage of experts

The Defense Ministry is considering the use of “white hat,” or ethical, hackers to better prepare for cyberattacks due to a shortage of cybersecurity experts.

The ministry aims to outsource some of its cybersecurity operations to private-sector firms beginning in fiscal 2019 starting April 1, informed sources said. The operations will include analysis of malware and related information as well as system maintenance and management operations currently conducted by its cyberspace defense unit, the sources said.

The ministry is expected to ask a team of about 10 white hats to analyze malware, identify attackers and propose countermeasures. Their private-sector rivals are called “black hat” hackers.

The cyberspace defense unit has a staff of only 150, compared with some 100,000 estimated to be employed by the Chinese military, the sources said.

Lacking the budget to finance a major increase in cybersecurity experts, the ministry has no choice but to depend on help from the private sector.

Japan urgently need to upgrade its defensive capacities in light of suspected cyberattacks by China and North Korea. A 2015 cyberattack said to be linked to China led to the leak of personal information on some 22 million people, including U.S. government employees and military officers, sources familiar with the situation said. A similar attack in 2017 targeted South Korea’s government and military, the sources said.

In response, the ministry is considering a plan to create a vice minister-level post with a fixed term for a cybersecurity expert who can give professional advice on cybersecurity.