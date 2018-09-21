Long lines form as pricey new iPhones make debut in Japan
A 20-year-old university student poses with a box of an iPhone XS he purchased Friday in Tokyo's Omotesando district. | KYODO

/

Long lines form as pricey new iPhones make debut in Japan

Kyodo

Pricier and bigger new iPhone models made their market debut in Japan on Friday, with the country’s three leading mobile carriers starting sales of the XS Max and the XS that have faster processors and feature better battery life and improved camera functions.

Although it has been 10 years since iPhone hit Japan, the high-tech smartphone launch days continue to see long lines formed by eager buyers at retail outlets from early morning.

The XS Max with a 6.5-inch screen, the largest display ever in an iPhone, and the XS with a 5.8-inch screen, both of which have a high-end organic light-emitting diode display, will retail for ¥124,800 ($1,120) and ¥112,800, respectively.

The more affordable XR with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display, which will be available in six colors, including blue and yellow, will cost ¥84,800 and go on sale on Oct. 26.

The iPhone is the dominant smartphone in Japan, enjoying roughly a 50 percent market share in the country, one of the biggest in the world.

Domestic manufacturers, such as NEC Corp. and Panasonic Corp., found it increasingly difficult to keep up with the global giant and were forced to withdraw from the smartphone market, as their products, while boasting high performance, paled in comparison to iPhone sets in terms of design and ease of use.

The two premium models will be available in stores on Friday in more than 30 markets including Australia, China, Japan and the United States.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. sanctions China military agency and its chief for buying Russian arms
A Chinese military agency and its director are facing U.S. sanctions over the purchase of Russian weapons, the State Department announced Thursday. China's Equipment Development Department and d...
The jacket worn by Harrison Ford's character Han Solo in the 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' film is on show Sept. 6 at the Imax in central London. Han Solo's jacket from "The Empire Strikes Back" as well as Indiana Jones's signature fedora and bullwhip are among rare movie memorabilia going under the hammer in London on Thursday.
Indiana Jones fedora fetches over $500,000 at auction
Indiana Jones's signature fedora fetched more than half a million dollars at a blockbuster London auction of rare memorabilia from some of the most iconic movies of the past 40 years. But the st...
Authorities close a house owned by the brother of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, Roberto Escobar, aka El Osito, which houses a museum dedicated to the cocaine lord's legacy, for operating without a legal tourism license, in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday.
Colombian cops close Pablo Escobar museum, part of popular 'narco tours'
Colombian police have shut down a small makeshift museum that showcased the life and times of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, saying the building's managers do not have a tourism license. Pol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A 20-year-old university student poses with a box of an iPhone XS he purchased Friday in Tokyo's Omotesando district. | KYODO

, , ,