Paris police bust knock-off Eiffel Tower network exploiting migrants, bag tons of trinkets
A souvenir vendor sells Eiffel tower models for tourists in front the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero in Paris in 2011. | REUTERS

/

Paris police bust knock-off Eiffel Tower network exploiting migrants, bag tons of trinkets

Reuters

PARIS – French police have broken up a suspected criminal gang who sold miniature copies of the Eiffel Tower at tourist sites around Paris often using illegal immigrants.

The six-week operation also seized more than 20 tons of the trinkets stored in depots outside the capital. Police units involved in combating illegal immigration helped conduct the raids, the Paris prefecture said in a statement.

Migrants can often be seen selling the souvenirs near the Eiffel Tower and at other sites popular with tourists, including Montmartre and around Notre Dame cathedral.

“The operation led to the seizure of 20 tons of the trinkets stashed in boxes in Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine, as well as €15,000 in cash, several money-counting machines, coins and three delivery vans,” the police said.

The street value of the merchandise was estimated at €600,000 ($700,000). The smallest ones are usually sold on key-rings for as little as one euro for five copies, while larger versions can sell for as much as €10 a piece.

Ten people were detained for questioning, police said.

In some cases, migrants are press-ganged into selling the trinkets to pay off the debts they owe to traffickers after being smuggled into Europe from Africa. Police have said previously that many of the souvenirs are made in China.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House, to travel to Nevada for a campaign rally, in Washington Thursday.
Trump heads to U.N. as U.S. retreats from world but this time other leaders know the drill
America first? Try America first, second and third. As President Donald Trump prepares for his second U.N. General Assembly, the Olympics of international diplomacy, his administration has turne...
TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, is shown in this NASA photo obtained by Reuters in March.
NASA's TESS telescope spots two new planets light years away five months after launch
A planet-hunting orbital telescope designed to detect worlds beyond our solar system discovered two distant planets this week five months after its launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, officials sa...
Maryland police officers patrol a industrial business park where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Aberdeen Thursday. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."
Employee guns down three at Maryland distribution hub before killing herself
An employee at a Rite Aid warehouse opened fire at work Thursday, killing three people before taking her own life, authorities said. Several other people were wounded. The suspect was a 26-year-...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A souvenir vendor sells Eiffel tower models for tourists in front the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero in Paris in 2011. | REUTERS

, , , ,