Eight EU countries urge Israel to reconsider razing Palestinian village
Members of a delegation of the European Parliament speak with Palestinian children during a visit to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank, Wednesday. | REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS – Eight European Union nations are underlining their opposition to Israel’s planned demolition of the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar and are urging its government to reconsider the decision.

The statement was read by Dutch Ambassador Karel Van Oosterom outside the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. It rebuked the Israeli High Court’s Sept. 5 decision to demolish the desert community.

The eight countries are France, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and Italy. They say in the statement that they “will not give up on a negotiated two-state solution with Jerusalem as a capital” of both Israel and a new Palestinian state.

That was an implicit slap at U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration in December that contested Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

