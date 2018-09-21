Coca-Cola, Walmart join plan to cut plastic pollution in oceans
Doug Woodring, an entrepreneur and conservationist who lives in Hong Kong, displays rubbish on a beach on the south side of Hong Kong in 2009. Coca-Cola, Walmart and other big multinationals pledged on Thursday to help reduce plastic pollution in the world's oceans in support of a campaign by five of the G-7 industrialized nations. Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, along with the European Union, signed the Ocean Plastics Charter at a leaders summit in Canada's Charlevoix region in June. | AFP-JIJI

Coca-Cola, Walmart join plan to cut plastic pollution in oceans

AFP-JIJI

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – Coca-Cola, Walmart and other big multinationals pledged on Thursday to help reduce plastic pollution in the world’s oceans in support of a campaign by five of the G-7 industrialized nations.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, along with the European Union, signed the Ocean Plastics Charter at a leaders summit in Canada’s Charlevoix region in June.

The United States and Japan abstained but non-G-7 nations Norway, Vietnam, Jamaica and the Seychelles are also backing the plan to ensure 100 percent of plastics are recyclable by 2030.

The nations aim to develop more viable alternatives to plastic packaging, to work towards a goal of all plastics being recycled and reused by 2040.

On the second day of a G-7 ministerial meeting in Canada’s Atlantic port city of Halifax, Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced “a new partnership with businesses” to reduce plastics waste.

Backers include Loblaws, Walmart, Nestle Canada, IKEA, Dow Chemicals, the Coca-Cola Company, BASF Canada and A&W Canada.

Unilever also announced that it was launching a nonprofit entity to reduce consumer and business waste, while Volvo upped its target to make 25 percent of the plastics in its cars recyclable by 2025.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. sanctions China military agency and its chief for buying Russian arms
A Chinese military agency and its director are facing U.S. sanctions over the purchase of Russian weapons, the State Department announced Thursday. China's Equipment Development Department and d...
The jacket worn by Harrison Ford's character Han Solo in the 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' film is on show Sept. 6 at the Imax in central London. Han Solo's jacket from "The Empire Strikes Back" as well as Indiana Jones's signature fedora and bullwhip are among rare movie memorabilia going under the hammer in London on Thursday.
Indiana Jones fedora fetches over $500,000 at auction
Indiana Jones's signature fedora fetched more than half a million dollars at a blockbuster London auction of rare memorabilia from some of the most iconic movies of the past 40 years. But the st...
Authorities close a house owned by the brother of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, Roberto Escobar, aka El Osito, which houses a museum dedicated to the cocaine lord's legacy, for operating without a legal tourism license, in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday.
Colombian cops close Pablo Escobar museum, part of popular 'narco tours'
Colombian police have shut down a small makeshift museum that showcased the life and times of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, saying the building's managers do not have a tourism license. Pol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Doug Woodring, an entrepreneur and conservationist who lives in Hong Kong, displays rubbish on a beach on the south side of Hong Kong in 2009. Coca-Cola, Walmart and other big multinationals pledged on Thursday to help reduce plastic pollution in the world's oceans in support of a campaign by five of the G-7 industrialized nations. Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, along with the European Union, signed the Ocean Plastics Charter at a leaders summit in Canada's Charlevoix region in June. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,