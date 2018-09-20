30,410 were rushed to hospital with heatstroke in August, Japan’s national fire agency reports
The number of people taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke in August this year was 76 percent higher than in the same month in 2017. | GETTY IMAGES

The number of people taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke stood at 30,410 in Japan in August, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Thursday.

The figure, up 76 percent from a year before, was the second highest for any single month since the agency started the survey in 2008, after the record high of 54,220 marked in July this year.

Of the heatstroke sufferers transported to hospital last month, 20 died.

In August, both eastern and western Japan saw many hot, sunny days, the agency said.

Among the country’s 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the highest number of heatstroke sufferers at 2,768, followed by Saitama at 2,065 and Aichi at 2,027.

Of the total, people aged 65 or over accounted for 47.2 percent.

