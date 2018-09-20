Tokyo stocks rise for fifth session but topside capped by selling to lock in profits

Stocks gained ground for the fifth straight session, albeit marginally, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, although their topside was capped by selling to lock in profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei average inched up 2.41 points, or 0.01 percent, to end at 23,674.93. On Wednesday, the key market gauge advanced 251.98 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 1.94 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,787.60, after adding 25.78 points the previous day.

The market continued to be supported by some receding of excessive concerns over U.S.-China trade friction, brokers said.

But the topside of Tokyo stocks was capped by profit-taking after the recent surge, brokers said. The Nikkei gained over 1,000 points over the last four sessions through Wednesday.

“Foreign investors’ buying appeared to have continued,” an official of a major securities firm said, pointing to relatively high trading volume Thursday.

Volume increased to 1.66 billion shares from 1.60 billion Wednesday.

The Nikkei and Topix briefly sank into negative territory in midafternoon trading after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Investors were disappointed at Abe’s failure to score an overwhelming victory, brokers said, noting a solid performance of Abe’s sole contender, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba.

“The market remained strong as a whole,” Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said, explaining that the key yardsticks rebounded quickly from the minus side.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 1,090 to 932 in the TSE’s first section, while 86 issues were unchanged.

Financial names continued to attract purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight after a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates. Major gainers included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho and insurer Sompo Holdings.

China-linked issues were buoyant thanks to easing U.S.-China trade concerns. Construction machinery makers Komatsu went up 3.47 percent and Hitachi Construction surged 5.25 percent, while industrial equipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric gained 2.14 percent.

Among other major winners were game maker Nintendo and brokerage giant Nomura Holdings.

By contrast, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron lost 2.81 percent and Screen fell 3.56 percent after SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. lowered its stock price targets for both companies Wednesday, market sources said.

Sony dropped 1.62 percent after being hit by profit-taking, brokers said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average slumped 60 points to end at 23,460.