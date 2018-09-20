Japan’s household assets rise for eighth straight quarter thanks to positive performance of shares

Financial assets held by Japanese households stood at ¥1.8 quadrillion ($16.5 trillion) at the end of June, rising for the eighth straight quarter, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.

The figure climbed 2.2 percent from a year earlier thanks to an appreciation in share prices.

By asset type, cash and deposits grew 2 percent to ¥971 trillion, and equities rose 8.8 percent to ¥203 trillion. Investment trusts edged up 0.9 percent to ¥73 trillion, while debt securities fell 1.7 percent to ¥23 trillion.

Assets held by companies other than financial institutions also grew for the eighth consecutive quarter, rising 6.5 percent to ¥1.1 quadrillion.

Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds increased 1.3 percent to ¥1.1 quadrillion, of which the BOJ held ¥465 trillion, up 6.5 percent.

The central bank’s holdings accounted for 42.3 percent of the total, the largest share it has held since March 2005, when comparable data became available, though the pace of purchases under its monetary easing scheme has slowed recently.