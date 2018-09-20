High court upholds life term handed to former U.S. base worker in Okinawa over woman’s 2016 murder
The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that sentenced Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, a former U.S. military base worker, to life in prison. | POOL / VIA KYODO

/

High court upholds life term handed to former U.S. base worker in Okinawa over woman’s 2016 murder

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – A high court Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that sentenced a former U.S. military base worker to life in prison for the 2016 rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Okinawa.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court dismissed the appeal of 34-year-old Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, who admitted to the charges of rape resulting in death and abandoning the victim’s body.

The defense counsel claimed he had no intent to kill and denied the murder charge.

According to the ruling, Shinzato attacked the woman on a road in Uruma, in central Okinawa, for the purpose of raping her on the night of April 28, 2016. He stabbed her in the neck with a knife and struck her on the head with a bar so she would not resist, resulting in her death.

The Naha District Court handed down the life sentence last December in line with prosecutors’ demands.

In July, the Japanese and U.S. governments paid condolence money to the family of the woman instead of Shinzato, who said he lacked the means to pay, after the family sought compensation from Washington in March under the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

The United States has said the payment was made on a “voluntary and humanitarian” basis because the man was not an employee of the U.S. armed forces as defined by the agreement, according to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

Shinzato was a civilian working for an internet company on the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture at the time of the crime, after serving as a U.S. Marine, according to his lawyer and the U.S. Defense Department.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands alongside former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday after the prime minister won the party's leadership vote.
Constitutional revision, fraught with risk, tops agenda for Abe's next term
As was widely expected, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won Thursday's presidential election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, allowing him to continue as prime minister for up to three more y...
Tokyo Medical University has chosen senior professor Yukiko Hayashi to be its first female president.
In wake of bribery scandal, Tokyo Medical University taps first female president
A medical university in Tokyo that was recently found to have manipulated entrance exam scores to discriminate against female applicants has chosen its first female president, officials said Thursd...
The Okinawa Prefectural Assembly convenes on Thursday in the capital, Naha.
Okinawa submits bill on U.S. base transfer referendum
The government of Okinawa on Thursday submitted to the local assembly a bill proposing a referendum on the controversial plan to relocate a key U.S. military base within the southern island prefect...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that sentenced Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, a former U.S. military base worker, to life in prison. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, ,