Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak faces new corruption charges

Detained former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will face at least two dozen fresh charges of abuse of power and money laundering Thursday over the multimillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund, police and the graft agency said.

Najib is expected in court later in the day after police took custody of him from the graft agency, which detained Najib on Wednesday over the alleged transfer of $681 million into his bank account. Najib has called the case political vengeance.

The 21 charges prepared against him involve receiving, using and transferring of illicit funds, national deputy police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim said in a statement.

The graft agency on Wednesday separately said Najib will face several charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act. It didn’t give details, but the section deals with the abuse of power.

Najib has earlier been charged with multiple counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering over the scandal at the 1MDB fund, just months after his shocking electoral defeat. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is due to start next year.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debts and is being investigated in the U.S. and several other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Public anger over the 1MDB scandal led to the stunning ouster of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 9 polls and ushered in the first change of power since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

The new government reopened investigations stifled under Najib’s rule and barred him and his wife from leaving the country. Police also seized jewelry and hundreds of handbags and other valuables estimated at more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($273 million) from properties linked to Najib.

Police have said that investigations have shown that $972 million had been transferred to Najib’s bank account from three companies linked to 1MDB.

Najib, 65, has accused Malaysia’s new government under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of seeking political vengeance and vowed to clear his name at his trial. He has claimed the money was a political donation from Saudi Arabia’s royal family.