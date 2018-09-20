Abe tops Ishiba in Liberal Democratic Party election and secures historic third term

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cruised to victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election Thursday, securing a historic third term that will effectively extend his time in power by another three years.

Abe comfortably beat his only contender, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, by securing 553 out of a total 807 votes. He won 329 out of the 402 valid ballots cast by LDP members of the Diet, and 224 out of the remaining 405 votes allocated to LDP branches in each prefecture based on the number of members age 18 or older who have paid party fees.

His extended term in office signals the possibility that Abe, who has already been at the helm of the world’s third-largest economy for nearly six years in his second stint as premier, may become the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

But several challenges lie ahead.

His first major test will come next summer, when the triennial Upper House election is slated to take place. A failure by the ruling coalition to survive the poll with their current two-thirds “supermajority” intact could significantly erode Abe’s power base and might all but doom his longtime quest to amend the Constitution.

The two-week race to pick the LDP’s next president — and therefore the prime minister — was a relatively low-key affair due to the widely held notion that Abe, having secured the backing of five out of the party’s seven factions, would be re-elected anyway.

The overwhelming clout Abe holds over LDP parliamentarians had left his rival, Ishiba to pin his hopes on support from rank-and-file party members. On Thursday, votes for Ishiba from prefectural branches amounted to 181, while only 73 LDP lawmakers voted for him.

With little drama over who would win the race, Abe’s margin of victory was the primary focal point of election results. Observers believed a resounding win over Ishiba would defuse any potential for “Abe fatigue” to set in within the LDP and prevent him from becoming a lame-duck leader.

On Thursday, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the number of votes won by Abe would be enough to accomplish that.

Earlier, senior LDP lawmaker and former economic revitalization minister Akira Amari, who served as director-general of the Abe campaign, had said the prime minister has to win at least 55 percent of ballots allocated to prefectural branches — which is what Ishiba managed to rack up when he competed with Abe in the party’s last presidential election in 2012.

Abe won 55.3 percent of such votes on Thursday.

But it is likely that the goal was deliberately set low to save Abe from any embarrassment. It is widely believed Abe has to go far beyond that rate in terms of regional votes to assure stability in his postelection power base.

With his renewed leadership, Abe is likely to reshuffle his Cabinet in the coming weeks, reportedly as soon as early October.

Whether Abe will assign Ishiba any major post is a point of attention.

Also at issue is what will happen to Taro Aso, who holds the posts of deputy prime minister and finance minister and is a longtime Abe ally.

Aso came under intense fire earlier this year after his ministry became embroiled in document-tampering and sexual harassment scandals, which ignited fierce calls by the opposition for his resignation and dented the Abe administration’s popularity. At the same time, Abe may be reluctant to let go of his close ally as Japan prepares to host the Group of 20 leaders summit in Osaka next year.

“It’s true that the Finance Ministry had an institutional crisis. … But I still think Mr. Aso is the only person who can rehabilitate the ministry and push forward our financial policies,” Abe said in a public debate with Ishiba during the campaign.

Whether or not agricultural minister Ken Saito will retain his post is also being watched.

Saito, who belongs to Ishiba’s Suigetsukai faction, stirred controversy toward the end of the campaign period by revealing that he was told by someone from the Abe campaign to quit the portfolio if he wants to continue to back Ishiba. Saito’s postelection fate could be a barometer of whether Abe intends to give the cold shoulder to those aligned to Ishiba in his power balance strategy going forward.

On Wednesday evening, the last day of the campaign period, a confident Abe addressed a large audience gathered in front of Akihabara Station in Tokyo to tout his LDP presidential bid one last time.

His allies, including Aso and Amari, repeatedly touted him as the “face” of the nation, saying that he has elevated the country’s global presence to a level unthinkable when Japan was plagued by “revolving door” prime ministers.

” ‘Well, if Shinzo says so …’ has now become a favorite phrase on the global stage,” Amari claimed, saying world leaders now trust Abe heavily for his advice.

Abe has credited himself with “restoring a decent economy” under his Abenomics policy and taking the Japan-U.S. alliance to a stronger level. He also repeated that it’s the “responsibility of the LDP” to revise the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to formalize the ambiguous status of the Self-Defense Forces — the nation’s de facto military — which he said “protects the peace and independence of Japan.”

During the campaign Ishiba, meanwhile, accused Abenomics of having failed to “trickle down” its benefits to small businesses, particularly those in rural areas. As an alternative, Ishiba said he wanted to better invigorate regional firms and sectors such as agriculture and fisheries that are overlooked — which he said would go a long way toward revitalizing the economy.