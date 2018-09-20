One injured after DEA plane crashes on suburban Houston street
Investigators look at a small plane that crashed just west of Highway 6 Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas. Authorities say the small plane, operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, crashed on the street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person. | MARK MULLIGAN / HOUSTON CHRONICLE / VIA AP

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday while trying to land at the nearby airport in Sugar Land. The FAA says the pilot reported engine problems just before the accident.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the plane hit some power lines before colliding with two vehicles.

Nehls says three DEA employees were on the plane and one suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. He also says the individuals in the vehicles hit by the plane suffered “bumps and bruises.”

A DEA spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

