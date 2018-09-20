/

¥6.7 billion in digital currencies stolen from Osaka-based exchange Tech Bureau

Kyodo

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Tech Bureau Corp. reported on Thursday the theft of ¥6.7 billion ($60 million) worth of virtual currencies, including bitcoin, from its platform following an unauthorized breach.

The Osaka-based firm has suspended deposits and withdrawals after three types of digital currencies were stolen earlier this month, it said. Of the amount, ¥4.5 billion were assets deposited by customers.

The incident occurred even as the government has strengthened oversight of the industry after ¥58 billion worth of the cryptocurrency NEM was stolen in January from customers of Japanese exchange Coincheck Inc.

Tech Bureau also announced it has asked for ¥5 billion in assistance from a subsidiary of Fisco Ltd. and will be affiliated with the financial services group.

The Tech Bureau exchange platform was hacked over a period of about two hours until around 7 p.m. last Friday. Tech Bureau detected an abnormality in the system on Monday and learned that the currencies had been stolen the following day, it said.

