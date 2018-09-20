Poland may not be ready yet for ‘Fort Trump’ despite Duda’s $2 billion overture: U.S. Army head
Secretary of the U.S. Army Mark Esper speaks to reporters in his office at the Pentagon on Wednesday in Washington. Poland might not yet be ready for a permanent U.S. military base, the head of the Army said Wednesday, the day after Polish President Andrzej Duda offered to host 'Fort Trump.' | AFP-JIJI

/

Poland may not be ready yet for ‘Fort Trump’ despite Duda’s $2 billion overture: U.S. Army head

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Poland might not yet be ready for a permanent U.S. military base, the head of the US Army said Wednesday, the day after Polish President Andrzej Duda offered to host “Fort Trump.”

Duda went to the White House on Tuesday to reiterate Poland’s long-standing desire for a permanent U.S. troop deployment to the Eastern European country — a contentious move some worry would anger Russia and draw U.S. troops away from long-established bases in Germany.

But U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper told AFP that when he visited Poland in January, it appeared there was not enough space on offer to fulfill the training requirements for U.S. soldiers.

“It was not sufficient in terms of size and what we could do in the maneuver space and certainly on the ranges,” Esper said.

“You need a lot of range space to do tank gunnery, for example.”

He added that, in many cases, the terrain was “maybe not robust enough to really allow us to maintain the level of readiness we would like to maintain.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday expressed similar concerns, saying there was a “host of details” that need to be studied alongside the Poles before any decision is made.

“It’s not just about a base,” Mattis told reporters.

“It’s about training ranges, it’s about maintenance facilities at the base, all these kinds of things.”

Trump said Poland is offering to pay Washington at least $2 billion to help meet the costs of the base, which Duda said could be called “Fort Trump,” and that the U.S. is “looking at it very seriously.”

Duda said Russian military expansion, starting with a takeover of rebel areas of neighboring Georgia and more recently the annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea Crimea region, was part of “constant violation of international law.”

Poland has been angling for a permanent U.S. troop presence since at least a decade ago, when it was in talks with president George W. Bush’s administration to host a missile-defense complex.

That deal eventually fell through under President Barack Obama, but Poland in March signed a $4.75 billion contract to purchase a U.S.-made Patriot anti-missile system.

NATO last year opened a counter-espionage hub in Poland aimed at expanding the alliance’s intelligence-gathering capabilities amid tensions with Russia.

The U.S.-led alliance has also bolstered its forces in eastern Europe with four international battalions acting as tripwires against possible Russian adventurism in the region.

Esper is set to visit Europe next weekend, traveling to Germany, Bulgaria and France, where he will attend the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery for a commemoration 100 years after World War I.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Investigators look at a small plane that crashed just west of Highway 6 Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas. Authorities say the small plane, operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, crashed on the street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.
One injured after DEA plane crashes on suburban Houston street
Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person. According to the Federal Avia...
Image Not Available
Judge sets Dec. 18 sentencing for Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
After months of delay, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn now has a sentencing date. A federal judge on Wednesday set Flynn's sentencing for Dec. 18, more than a year after the retir...
#KremlinAnnex protesters place a sign referring to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of a 1982 sexual assault, and spell out the word "AMORAL" on the 66th consecutive day of their demonstration outside the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump says 'hard to imagine' top court pick guilty of alleged groping as accuser is pressured to ...
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bluntly questioned the allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a fellow high school student over 30 years ago, and Republicans w...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Secretary of the U.S. Army Mark Esper speaks to reporters in his office at the Pentagon on Wednesday in Washington. Poland might not yet be ready for a permanent U.S. military base, the head of the Army said Wednesday, the day after Polish President Andrzej Duda offered to host 'Fort Trump.' | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,