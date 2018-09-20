Jeff Sessions limits ability of U.S. judges to dismiss deportation cases
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits while being introduced to speak at the Valor Survive and Thrive Conference in Waukegan, Illinois, Wednesday. | REUTERS

/

Jeff Sessions limits ability of U.S. judges to dismiss deportation cases

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced new limits on the ability of immigration judges to terminate deportation cases on Wednesday, the latest in a series of decisions to facilitate the removal of immigrants in the country illegally.

Unlike the federal judiciary system, U.S. immigration courts fall under the Department of Justice and the attorney general can rewrite opinions issued by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Sessions, a Republican former U.S. senator appointed by President Donald Trump, has been unusually active in this practice compared to his predecessors.

In his most recent decision, Sessions said judges can only terminate or dismiss cases in “specific and circumscribed” circumstances. Judges “have no inherent authority to terminate removal proceedings even though a particular case may pose sympathetic circumstances,” he said.

The decision laid out specific circumstances under which immigration judges can terminate deportation proceedings, including in cases where the government cannot prove its case for removal. Judges can also terminate proceedings if the government asks for a dismissal or to allow an immigrant time for a final hearing on a pending petition for naturalization when the matter involves “exceptionally appealing or humanitarian factors.”

Having a deportation case terminated does not confer legal status on an immigrant, but it does give them time to pursue other avenues of remaining in the country legally. The Department of Homeland Security can place immigrants whose cases are dismissed back into deportation proceedings with a new charging document.

“The decision is the next step in a concerted effort by the A.G. to undermine judicial independence and to minimize the role of judges in immigration court,” said Kate Voigt, associate director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers’ Association.

Dana Leigh Marks, president emeritus of the National Association of Immigration Judges, said the decision “shows again the amount of pressure being applied to judges to move cases forward toward removal as quickly as possible.”

The Department of Justice declined comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Investigators look at a small plane that crashed just west of Highway 6 Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas. Authorities say the small plane, operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, crashed on the street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.
One injured after DEA plane crashes on suburban Houston street
Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person. According to the Federal Avia...
Image Not Available
Judge sets Dec. 18 sentencing for Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
After months of delay, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn now has a sentencing date. A federal judge on Wednesday set Flynn's sentencing for Dec. 18, more than a year after the retir...
#KremlinAnnex protesters place a sign referring to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of a 1982 sexual assault, and spell out the word "AMORAL" on the 66th consecutive day of their demonstration outside the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump says 'hard to imagine' top court pick guilty of alleged groping as accuser is pressured to ...
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bluntly questioned the allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a fellow high school student over 30 years ago, and Republicans w...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits while being introduced to speak at the Valor Survive and Thrive Conference in Waukegan, Illinois, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,