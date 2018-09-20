Airstrike killed or wounded several al-Shabab figures: Somali officials

AP

NAIROBI – Somali intelligence officials say several senior officials with the al-Shabab extremist group have been killed or wounded in an airstrike.

The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media say the overnight airstrike hit a training school and nearby hospital in Sakow, a town in Middle Jubba region. They say those targeted include longtime commander Hassan Yaqub.

It is not clear who carried out the strike. The U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neighboring Kenya also has carried out airstrikes against al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab says three children were killed in the airstrike, and an elder in the town says several young al-Shabab recruits are dead. The elder spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

