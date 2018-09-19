Sony to release miniature version of original PlayStation in December

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that it will launch a limited number of miniature versions of its original PlayStation game console in Japan, North America and Europe on Dec. 3.

The original PlayStation, launched in Japan in 1994, recorded total shipments of more than 100 million units globally.

The new PlayStation Classic is likely to attract attention during the holiday shopping season and resembles the original in appearance but is about half the size.

The console will come preloaded with 20 original PlayStation game titles, including “Final Fantasy VII” and “Tekken 3.”

The PlayStation Classic will be offered at a suggested retail price of ¥9,980 in Japan, $99 in North America and €99 in Europe, the Sony Corp. unit said. The company did not disclose how many units will be released.