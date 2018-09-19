Dollar firmer above ¥112.30 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was stronger above ¥112.30 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, although its upside was limited by selling to lock in profits.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.32, up from 111.96 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1700, up from $1.1681, and at ¥131.41, up from ¥130.78.

The dollar rose to levels near ¥112.40 in overseas trading the previous day following a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

In Tokyo trading, the greenback fluctuated between ¥112.20 and ¥112.40 for most of the session, with its topside heavy due to profit-taking after the recent rise, traders said.

“An overnight gain in U.S. equities and a surge in the Nikkei stock average prompted traders to take a risk-on attitude,” an official of a asset management firm said.

The BOJ’s decision to maintain the current massive monetary easing policy was “anticipated” and did not affect the currency market much, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

In the afternoon, a wait-and-see mood grew to check a news conference by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda after the central bank’s two-day policy meeting through Wednesday, according to traders.

“There wasn’t anything new, let alone a supporting factor for the dollar,” an official of a securities firm said after Kuroda’s news conference.