Tokyo stocks rise further on easing U.S.-China trade concerns

Stocks continued to rise on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday as investors were relieved that the economic impact of the latest development of U.S.-China trade friction is likely to be limited.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 251.98 points, or 1.08 percent, to end at 23,672.52, after surging 325.87 points Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 25.78 points, or 1.46 percent, at 1,785.66. It advanced 31.27 points the previous day.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that it will impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from Sept. 24 and increase the rate to 25 percent, effective on Jan. 1 next year. In response, China said it will hit back with retaliatory duties of up to 10 percent on $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

A risk-on mood grew among investors as the tariffs were smaller than initially feared, brokers said.

Investor sentiment was also lifted by strong U.S. stocks overnight and a weaker yen, brokers said.

The Nikkei average accelerated its upswing in the afternoon, briefly rising more than 400 points.

Risk appetites increased mainly among foreign investors, an official of a major securities firm said.

Expectations for a large supplementary budget grew among some investors due to growing speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to win a third straight term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Thursday’s election, said Mitsuo Shimizu, chief strategist at Aizawa Securities Co.

“Previously, foreign investors were not as optimistic as Japanese investors” about a victory for Abe in the LDP leadership election, Shimizu said.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,775 to 279 in the TSE’s first section, while 54 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.602 billion shares from 1.581 billion shares Tuesday.

Banks and insurers were upbeat after a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates. Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. closed up 1.49 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. up 1.68 percent, while insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. jumped 4.21 percent.

Semiconductor-related names attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight. They included Tokyo Electron, Advantest Corp. and Sumco Corp.

Among other major winners were automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group Corp.

By contrast, Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc. lost 2.16 percent a day after the power supplier, which serves Japan’s Kansai western region, revised down its consolidated earnings forecast for the year to March 2019.

Also lower were clothing retailer Fast Retailing Co. and drug-maker Eisai Co.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average added 240 points to end at 23,520.